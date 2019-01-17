This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three people injured in large explosion and fire at University of Lyon

The explosion hit days after a blast apparently caused by a gas leak hit a Paris bakery.

By Associated Press Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 4:12 PM
26 minutes ago 1,621 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445744

A STRONG EXPLOSION and fire have hit a science building undergoing repairs at the University of Lyon, injuring three people slightly, French officials said.

The area was evacuated after the explosion on the roof of the building this morning, and the regional fire service said the blaze was under control soon afterwards.

Images posted on social networks showed huge plumes of black smoke and flickering flames rising above the campus in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne.

The university said multiple explosions were heard and that they were “caused by renovation work”.

The town of Villeurbanne tweeted that the blast was “accidental”, without elaborating.

Both the town and university insisted there were no risks of chemical leaks.

The explosion hit days after a blast apparently caused by a gas leak hit a Paris bakery, killing four people and injuring dozens.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Damaging' garda report to outline how young people who committed violent crimes went unpunished
    27,490  21
    Fora
    1
    		Galway's CorribPoint is helping credit unions avoid money-laundering scandals
    111  0
    The42
    1
    		Free-taking competition secures win for 2017 champions in opening game of the Sigerson Cup
    9,066  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		BBC subtitles suggested Batman was in the running for British Prime Minister
    1,211  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon goes on trial accused of indecently assaulting seven boys under his care
    Retired surgeon goes on trial accused of indecently assaulting seven boys under his care
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    Penalties for parents who fail to send children to school are 'totally inadequate', judge claims
    DUBLIN
    A woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis was refused an abortion at a Dublin hospital, Dáil told
    A woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis was refused an abortion at a Dublin hospital, Dáil told
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    Jim McGuinness: Dublin likely to be most affected by football's experimental rules
    COURT
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Hillsborough trial: 'Extraordinarily bad' failings of police chief caused 96 deaths, court hears
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    MISSING
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie