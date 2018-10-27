Police appeal for witnesses after explosive device found in garden in Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN are appealing for witnesses after a “viable” explosive device was found in the garden of a house in North Belfast.

Shortly after midday yesterday, police received reports that a “suspicious object” had been discovered in the garden of a house in St James Mews.

Following an examination by police, the object was identified as a viable explosive device.

It was removed from the scene after being made safe and will be subject to further examination.

Police are now appealing to anyone who was in the St James Mews area on Thursday night or early Friday morning to come forward with information.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 499 26/10/18.