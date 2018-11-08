This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook is moving into AIB's Ballsbridge HQ and could bring 5,000 more jobs

The tech giant has had its international headquarters in Ireland since 2009.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 7,850 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329088
Bankcentre in Ballsbridge.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Bankcentre in Ballsbridge.
Bankcentre in Ballsbridge.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FACEBOOK IS TO take over the 14 acre Ballsbridge site currently used by AIB, in a move the tech giant says will give them space for 5,000 more employees.

The site across from the RDS has 870,000 square feet of floorspace and Facebook has said it will quadruple the size of its operation here. 

Facebook established its international  headquarters in Dublin in 2009 and since then has grown to provide employment for over 4,000 people across four sites in Ireland. 

The company’s current base is in Grand Canal Square but employees there will be moving to Ballsbridge as part of the relocation. 

Facebook says that it will be taking over “a long-term lease” on the location and will be developing a new campus “with capacity for an additional 5,000 employees”.

The decision by the Mark Zuckerberg founded firm to expand its Dublin base has been welcomed by both the government and the IDA.

“Without a doubt, this expansion is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and our pro-enterprise policies. Above all, it is a testament to the calibre of our rich pool of talent, who have contributed so positively to the company’s global growth in the last decade, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said today. 

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan says Facebook’s Irish base services customers all over the world and that the expansion decision is a testament to their work. 

“Today’s announcement further deepens its commitment to Ireland, it has become the primary strategic international hub for the company,” he said.

The Ballsbridge site is commonly referred to as “bankcentre” and AIB has previously announced the relocation of some staff to a location in Leopardstown.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A dead brothel owner from reality TV has been elected to a state seat in Nevada
    48,206  39
    2
    		13 people killed after man opens fire at bar in California
    48,787  65
    3
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,003  55
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    417  0
    2
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    305  0
    3
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    162  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    59,037  60
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    42,827  63
    3
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    41,733  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    11,635  12
    2
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    11,478  3
    3
    		Una Healy is making headlines because she wants a friendship with Ben Foden
    8,877  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie