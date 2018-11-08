Facebook is moving into AIB's Ballsbridge HQ and could bring 5,000 more jobs

FACEBOOK IS TO take over the 14 acre Ballsbridge site currently used by AIB, in a move the tech giant says will give them space for 5,000 more employees.

The site across from the RDS has 870,000 square feet of floorspace and Facebook has said it will quadruple the size of its operation here.

Facebook established its international headquarters in Dublin in 2009 and since then has grown to provide employment for over 4,000 people across four sites in Ireland.

The company’s current base is in Grand Canal Square but employees there will be moving to Ballsbridge as part of the relocation.

Facebook says that it will be taking over “a long-term lease” on the location and will be developing a new campus “with capacity for an additional 5,000 employees”.

The decision by the Mark Zuckerberg founded firm to expand its Dublin base has been welcomed by both the government and the IDA.

“Without a doubt, this expansion is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and our pro-enterprise policies. Above all, it is a testament to the calibre of our rich pool of talent, who have contributed so positively to the company’s global growth in the last decade, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said today.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan says Facebook’s Irish base services customers all over the world and that the expansion decision is a testament to their work.

“Today’s announcement further deepens its commitment to Ireland, it has become the primary strategic international hub for the company,” he said.

The Ballsbridge site is commonly referred to as “bankcentre” and AIB has previously announced the relocation of some staff to a location in Leopardstown.