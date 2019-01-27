This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook given go-ahead for upgrades to former AIB headquarters amid plans to move base to Dublin 4

Plans approved for its Ballsbridge campus include a series of bridges to link each office block.

By Fora Staff Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 4:00 PM
Mon 6:02 PM 3,686 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4457931
Image: DCC
Image: DCC

AS IT ANNOUNCES plans to hire more staff for its Irish operation, Facebook has also received the all-clear to make a number of upgrades to its new Dublin campus in Dublin 4.

During a recent visit to Dublin, the tech giant’s head of operations Sheryl Sandberg revealed the company would hire an additional 1,000 workers across its Dublin and Cork offices and data centre in Meath.

Facebook’s Irish operation is its largest outside California, where it is headquartered. The company opened its Irish office in 2009 and has grown its Irish staff base from 30 to 4,000 in the intervening decade.

The tech firm’s main international office is currently based in Dublin’s ‘Silicon Docks’, but last year Facebook revealed it would relocate just over 2,000 of its Dublin-based workers to a new campus in Dublin 4.

The 5.6-hectare site in Ballsbridge, which is currently occupied by AIB, is located opposite the RDS and has the potential to house 7,000 workers.

Facebook’s new home is made up of four buildings across two blocks, which are split down the middle by the office development’s concourse.

After announcing its plans to take up the lease on the Dublin 4 property, planning permission was filed by developers to make a number of changes to the property “to address the requirements of the proposed tenant”.

The plans – filed the same day Facebook announced it would move into the property in November – included the construction of a network of bridges to connect the office blocks.

Documents sent to Dublin council show that one of the three bridges would span the width of the campus square and be visible from the road in front of the RDS. 

The 24m bridge across the concourse would connect the second level of each office block, while a pair of shorter two-storey bridges would also link the office blocks adjacent to one another.

fb3 A artist's impression of Facebook's new office Source: DCC

Prior to the announcement that Facebook would lease the site, the developers of the project – Fibonacci Property ICAV – made numerous applications for planning permission to modernise the AIB bankcentre in Ballsbridge.

Its applications were largely approved by Dublin council, with some elements of the new developments proposed slightly downsized by the local authority.

Fibonacci Property ICAV is a joint venture between well-known property developer Johnny Ronan and Colony Capital – the funding partners behind his real estate group.

In the group’s latest application to develop the site, Fibonacci Property indicated that changes to the roof of each office block had been requested by the new tenant to help the buildings blend in with the skyline.

Facebook also requested some structural amendments to the building that would make the building more friendly to an open-plan office setting.

The local authority also approved that request and the creation of two large atriums at ground level to face onto the campus concourse. The developers said these halls would make the concourse more of a focal point.

fb7 A mock-up of the office development Source: DCC

Flying visit

When Facebook revealed it would relocate to Dublin 4, the Irish Times reported that staff could start moving into the offices as early as March or April of this year.

In her address in Dublin, Sandberg said that Facebook plans to hire the new 1,000 staff this year and that the company is looking for employees for its engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams.

Facebook’s plans to ramp up its presence in Ireland have come at a time when other large tech firms are also bolstering their Irish bases.

Salesforce recently revealed plans to hire an additional 1,500 workers in Dublin, while Amazon also announced plans last year to take on another 1,000 staff.

Fellow tech giant Google is also gearing up to increase staff at its Dublin operation and has acquired a number of new office blocks to house employees in Dublin’s ‘Silicon Docks’.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Written by Fora Staff and posted on TheJournal.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		FactCheck: Are supermarkets required to accept plastic packaging, if you leave it at the checkout?
    49,606  85
    2
    		Gang members who fled to Romania wanted in Ireland over boat thefts and credit card scams
    48,770  87
    3
    		Opinion: It's hard to survive as a 30-something in a millennial’s world
    46,054  105
    Fora
    1
    		Why Parkpnp's founder is changing his plans for the US – and opening a wine and 'cronut' bar
    375  0
    2
    		We're spending €3m refreshing our brand. Here are the key takeaways for other businesses
    43  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Clare, Mayo v Roscommon, Dublin v Carlow - Saturday GAA match tracker
    86,128  26
    2
    		'His heart is with Ireland' - Bayern Munich teenager Johansson commits international future
    59,669  32
    3
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Monaghan, Kerry v Tyrone, Galway v Cavan - Sunday football match tracker
    58,306  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Save or splurge: 10 of the chicest shirt dresses the highstreet has to offer
    11,688  0
    2
    		5 dirt cheap makeup products I’ve repurchased time and time again
    4,863  0
    3
    		Where are all of your favourite emo clothes brands now? We investigate
    2,971  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FACEBOOK
    Facebook given go-ahead for upgrades to former AIB headquarters amid plans to move base to Dublin 4
    Facebook given go-ahead for upgrades to former AIB headquarters amid plans to move base to Dublin 4
    Facebook wants to merge Messenger with WhatsApp and Instagram
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    COURTS
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    HEALTH
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie