This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Factcheck: Has the number of cases taken by banks over arrears halved in two years?

Brendan Burgess claims there is “no tsunami” of arrears cases now.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
49 minutes ago 740 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343762
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DEBATES ABOUT THE housing crisis are raging on and one of the most recent saw Brendan Burgess, founder of AskAboutMoney.com, commenting that the number of legal proceedings issued by banks against customers in arrears has fallen significantly. 

On this segment of RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke on Wednesday, Burgess joined Cecilia Forrestal of Community Action Network, which had launched a new report about mortgage distress, and solicitor Julie Sadlier. 

The panel referenced a number of figures, including Burgess’ claim about litigation.  

The claim:

There’s no storm, there’s no tsunami – the number of legal proceedings issued has fallen by half over the last two years.

When TheJournal.ie asked Burgess for his source, he said he believes he was referring to figure from the Courts Service.

The evidence

Courts Service data allows for a two year comparison between 2015 and 2017 figures in the Circuit Court – the first port of call with arrears litigation. 

In 2015, there were 5,021 actions relating to mortgage arrears launched. 

At the end of last year, the total number of these actions launched was 3,055

This means that 2017 figures were about 40% lower than those for 2015. 

The litigation numbers did continue to fall in 2018 and Burgess, when he spoke to Seán O’Rourke, said “over the last two years”. So let’s look at some more recent data. 

The Central Bank has published more up to date figures.

According to statistics for the first six months of 2018, legal proceedings issued to enforce the debt/security on a primary dwelling house (PDH) on 1,265 accounts.

In the first six months of this year, rent receivers were also appointed to 1,116 buy to let (BTL) accounts.  However this action is not taken in the courts, so does not count towards litigation figures. Most of the cases before the courts relate to a PDH. 

Now if we take 2016 figures for the same period (the first six months of that year), legal proceedings were issued to enforce the debt/security on a PDH on 3,138 accounts.

This means proceedings figures have more than halved in that time.  

Who is taking the litigation?

Neither the Courts Service data nor the Central Bank figures include a breakdown by lender in the Circuit Court. But we do have some data in relation to High Court actions taken by the five main pillar banks.

In the first six months of the year, 290 mortgage holders were taken to the High Court by these banks:

  • AIB – 47 cases
  • Bank of Ireland – 73
  • Permanent TSB – 102
  • KBC – 45
  • Ulster Bank – 23

The overall number of cases taken in the High Court is also falling – in 2016 it was 370 in the first six months of the year. Arrears will usually have accumulated for a significant amount of time before the matter will make it to the High Court. 

Verdict 

We rate this claim by Brendan Burgess as Mostly TRUE.

A verdict of Mostly TRUE means the claim is close to accurate, but is missing significant details or context. Or, the best available evidence weighs in favour of the claim.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    80,280  190
    2
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    70,702  29
    3
    		'The worst I've seen yet': Concern as number of HIV and STI diagnoses rise this year
    34,254  53
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    352  0
    2
    		Hold-ups at Ireland's workplace watchdog are causing business headaches
    275  0
    The42
    1
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    26,526  61
    2
    		Martin O'Neill is running out of excuses
    25,546  52
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,116  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cardi B says she's depressed because she 'cannot stop losing weight' since Kulture's birth... it's The Dredge
    4,222  1
    2
    		Ashley Graham imposed a pre-marriage sex ban after 'giving it up too soon' in the past
    4,016  5
    3
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    3,747  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    DUBLIN
    'Weâre going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    PSNI
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Family pay tribute to 'incredible personality' of woman murdered in Fermanagh as man appears in court
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie