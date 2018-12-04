This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FactCheck: Were Irish hospital staff told to stop calling patients 'love' or 'dear'?

Yesterday it was described as political correctness “gone mad”, but did the HSE even say it?

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 9,612 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4374213

YESTERDAY A NUMBER of reports circulated claiming that hospital staff in Ireland have been told to stop using pet names with patients.

The reports cited new HSE rules telling healthcare workers not to use names like ‘love’ or ‘dear’. 

Where did the claim come from?

The front page of the Irish Daily Mail yesterday featured a report which stated hospital staff should no longer call patients ‘dear’, ‘love’, ‘boys’, or ‘lads’. The paper reported this was part of “strict new rules for employees” unveiled by the HSE. 

The Irish Examiner also reported HSE staff had been “told they can no longer call patients dear, love or boys”. 

The Irish Times reported nurses and doctors in Irish hospitals have been “urged not to call patients ‘love’ or ‘dear’”.

And The Guardian newspaper in the UK  published a story with the headline: Irish hospital staff told to stop calling patients ‘love’ or ‘dear’.

It cited the HSE’s response to a national patient experience survey published last week, and stated that under new recommendations, healthcare staff should no longer call patients by pet names. 

Several articles quoted a consultant at the Mater hospital in Dublin who described the move as political correctness “gone mad”. 

The story was discussed on several radio and TV shows yesterday and on social media. 

What does the HSE report actually say?

The report these articles referenced is called: Listening, Responding and Improving – The HSE response to the findings of the National Patient Experience Survey.

Columnist Colette Browne yesterday highlighted the context of the report, which is 112 pages long and details the various initiatives and programmes the HSE is working on to improve the experiences of patients in hospitals. 

The focus of the articles was on one page in this 112 report, which provides information about a programme involving some staff to examine the language used with patients. 

The brief reference to pet names is included in a section about the HSE’s ‘programme to enable cultures of person-centredness’.

It describes the work that is being undertaken as part of the programme, including “language exercises” to examine the language used by staff and whether or not it is “person-centred”. 

The report gives the example of a healthcare worker referring to a person by their bed or room number, or by their diagnosis. Then it goes on to mention pet names:

Are collective names used where the person’s name would be more appropriate, do they use pet names such as dear or love, girls, boys, lads etc instead of the patients/colleagues names?
Do we talk about ‘feeding people’ instead of assisting with meals or refer to someone coming back from theatre as ‘the hip’ /the hernia/knee etc. This is a powerful exercise to help raise awareness of how de-personalising some commonly used language can be.

It does not state that staff have been told not to use this language, rather that some staff – those participating in the programme – are being asked to look at whether these terms are appropriate.

We asked the HSE if it has issued any directives or recommendations to staff at hospitals in relation to the use of pet names. 

A spokesperson confirmed there is no ban on pet names and no new rules have been given to staff on the use of language. They said staff in 18 hospitals have participated in this programme, which is focused on encouraging workers to look at how they communicate with patients.

The aim is to help staff to think in a more patient-centred way so they can use their discretion and choose the best and most appropriate manner of communicating with each individual patient, they said.

“Quality Improvement plans, including the programme specifically referred to on Cultures of Person Centredness, is an evidenced-based programme designed to improve patient experience across healthcare services,” they said.

Verdict

We rate this claim as FALSE.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    55,509  0
    2
    		David Attenborough:'The collapse of our civilisation is on the horizon'
    49,158  89
    3
    		Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    44,077  54
    Fora
    1
    		Etihad Airways will reduce its Dublin-Abu Dhabi flights from next year
    544  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you believe anonymous online reviews for employers?
    239  0
    3
    		Eir has accused ComReg of breaking EU laws in its clampdown on costly helplines
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to 'twerk' after stirring acceptance speech
    56,053  64
    2
    		Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    27,071  48
    3
    		Former Ireland underage international continues good form in Dutch top flight
    22,933  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As 'Baby It's Cold Outside' is pulled from the airways, is it problematic or a "feminist anthem"?
    11,617  19
    2
    		People are starting to get fed up with Jameela Jamil's campaign against airbrushing and beauty ideals
    6,645  6
    3
    		Poll: How do you feel about buying Christmas presents for teachers?
    4,720  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    Kerry farmer jailed for five years over manslaughter of neighbour with teleporter
    HEALTH
    FactCheck: Were Irish hospital staff told to stop calling patients 'love' or 'dear'?
    FactCheck: Were Irish hospital staff told to stop calling patients 'love' or 'dear'?
    'If I didn't take part in a clinical trial, I would have died'
    Worst November on record for hospital overcrowding as 9,679 wait on trolleys
    GARDAí
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    Irish Rail and Luas record over 100 instances of tram and train 'surfing' in past four years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie