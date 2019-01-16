Fake editions of The Washington Post handed out in DC

FAKE EDITIONS OF The Washington Post claiming that US President Donald Trump was leaving office are being handed out in DC, according to the newspaper.

The Washington Post today reported that the fake print papers were filled with anti-Trump stories. It added that these stories also appeared on a website mimicking the official Post site.

Just plucked this piece of fakery from a trash bin at Union Station pic.twitter.com/oE8HyOiFS3 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) January 16, 2019 Source: ErikWemple /Twitter

In a statement, the Post’s PR department said: “There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic the Post’s.

“They are not Post products, and we are looking into this.”

The Washington Post reported that the fake newspaper’s lead story, under the headline “Unpresidented”, said that Trump had left a resignation message on a napkin in the Oval Office and Washington for a famous Crimean resort.

The Post also wrote that the fake story had reported that Trump’s departure was prompted by “massive women-led protests”.

It remains unclear where the fake papers originated from. However, liberal activist group Code Pink posted a video on Facebook of the papers being handed out.

Advocacy organisation MoveOn said that while it “loved the headline”, it didn’t produce the fake paper.