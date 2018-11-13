This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of 'severely scalded' 90-year-old woman awarded €54,000 in damages from nursing home

A hot water bottle was placed next to Olive Sheeran’s feet and burst shortly afterwards, severely scalding her, a court has heard.

By Ray Managh Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,091 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4337188
Image: PA Images/PA Archive
Image: PA Images/PA Archive

THE FAMILY OF a 90-year-old woman who, they claim, died as a result of scald injuries she suffered in a Co Dublin nursing home, have been awarded just over €54,000 damages for their own pain and suffering, loss, funeral and travel expenses arising from the tragic death of their mother and granny.

Barrister Frank Crean told Circuit Court President, Raymond Groarke today that the deceased, Olive Sheeran, suffered severe scalding of her buttocks, left thigh and calf, heels and ankles when a water bottle burst in her bed.

Crean, who appeared with John McCarthy of McCarthy Solicitors Clonakilty, Co Cork, said SRCW Limited, the operators of Ferndene Nursing Home, Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin, had agreed to pay the family €54,406 damages as assessed by The Injuries Board.

He said Carol Hayes, of Corabally, Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork, a daughter of the late woman, had sued SRCW Limited on her own behalf and on behalf of her brothers Mark (57) and Conor Sheeran (55) and Sheeran’s grandchildren Adam (18), Jennifer (17), Alexandra (26), and Thomas Sheeran (20) and Peter (28), Matthias (26) and Oisin (23) Hayes.

Hayes, an office manager, told the court in an affidavit that she was asking the court to approve the Injuries Board assessment “in respect of the fatal injuries” her mother, then 89,  had sustained in an accident at Ferndene on 6 January, 2017.  She said that her mother had been a resident in the home.

Crean, outlining Hayes’s affidavit, said that Sheeran had required expert nursing care and the accident happened at 6pm in the evening.  About five minutes before the accident a nurse at the home had visited Sheeran’s room and had taken two water bottles away to refill them.

A water bottle had then been placed next to Sheeran’s feet and burst shortly afterwards, severely scalding her.

Crean told the judge that following an investigation all water bottles had been removed from use in the home and the investigator had recommended they should be replaced with coded stock which should be inspected on a monthly basis and replaced annually.

A life-threatening injury 

Hayes stated in her affidavit that her mother had been rushed by ambulance to the emergency department of St Vincent’s Hospital where she had been assessed before being transferred to the burns unit of St James’s Hospital where her burns had been treated with antiseptic dressings, antibiotics and analgesia.

The court heard that Sheeran had developed pneumonia and a urinary tract infection and had required intravenous antibiotics to treat these symptoms.  She had remained in hospital for about three months by which time her wounds had almost completely healed.

“I have been advised by my mother’s plastic surgeon that she suffered a life-threatening injury with a 31 per cent predicted mortality,” Hayes said.  “My mother died on 21 August 2017.”

Hayes said that in her view her mother did not fully recover from the injuries she had sustained as a result of the accident and the complications she suffered while receiving treatment in hospital and had remained bedridden from the date of her injuries until her death.  

Crean, in an overall opinion presented to the court, said that the water bottle had been covered by a cloth bottle cosy so the defect in it may not have been obvious to the nurse. 

He felt a court at a full trial would be unlikely to criticise the nurse who had refilled the water bottle and placed it in Sheeran’s bed. 

He said he was recommending that the court accept the €54,406 assessment.  Disbursement of the monies had already been agreed by Sheeran’s dependants.

Groarke, approving the settlement, complimented Hayes for having pursued the matter as she had done.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Worse off than their parents? The growing generation of private renters
    41,839  61
    2
    		'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    39,488  90
    3
    		Bus driver found guilty over fatal crash that killed cyclist avoids jail
    37,627  38
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    401  0
    2
    		As Dublin firms struggle to recruit, the rental crisis shows no sign of letting up
    320  0
    3
    		Irish entrepreneur Oisin Hanrahan got a $4m-plus share windfall from the sale of Handy
    171  0
    The42
    1
    		England captain dedicates 100th cap to seriously-ill footballer husband
    42,861  3
    2
    		'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'
    42,203  28
    3
    		Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara
    30,660  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Judge Judy gave out about skincare scams and revealed how she stays youthful
    5,473  1
    2
    		'It's a lifelong battle': Evanna Lynch spoke to Ryan Tubridy about recovering from anorexia
    4,107  0
    3
    		Little Mix were told to flirt in order to get their songs played on radio ... it's The Dredge
    2,759  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Family of 'severely scalded' 90-year-old woman awarded â¬54,000 in damages from nursing home
    Family of 'severely scalded' 90-year-old woman awarded €54,000 in damages from nursing home
    Bus driver found guilty over fatal crash that killed cyclist avoids jail
    Estonian man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Northern Ireland
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    New handheld devices will help gardaí identify uninsured drivers
    Drugs worth €570,000 seized after gardaí stop woman in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    Dublin City Council is going to spend €1.6 million to remove chewing gum
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie