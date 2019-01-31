'Do not share. Delete and report': Family of Jackie Griffin urges people not to share photos of M50 crash

File Photo Source: RollingNews.ie

THE FAMILY OF a woman who died in a collision on the M50 last Thursday have condemned the circulation of videos and photographs taken at the crash scene and urged the public not to share them on social media platforms.

Jackie Griffin died in the multi-vehicle collision on a slip road just off the M50 at Junction 5 in Finglas last week.

As her family process the news of her passing, it “has been difficult enough without what has come to our attention,” the Griffin family have said in a statement.

“The immediate aftermath of Jacqueline’s horrific accident was deliberately filmed and photographed. This video and photographs were then shared over a number of social media platforms.

“I am confident that the majority of society would have the good sense to know that this is completely immoral and should be reported, deleted and not shared.

“It is my hope that this message is shared far and wide among today’s on and offline influencers. When or if you receive these images, I urge you to stop and think. Do not share. Delete and report.”

Gardaí have asked people not to share the images out of respect to the Griffin family and other people involved in the M50 collision.

The driver of the second car involved in last week’s crash, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Independent Senator Lynn Ruane, a family friend of the Griffins, was among those to call on people to report photographs of the incident.

“My friend has lost his sister and the last thing his family need right now is an image of the accident,” Ruane tweeted last week.

Since last week’s crash, there have been calls to tackle the sharing of images and videos on social media platforms.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy has said that instances such as this show that “legislators can no longer ignore” the spreading of graphic images and misinformation via platforms like WhatsApp.

We must have modern rules and regulations for social media that respect human decency and the privacy of other individuals.

“If traditional media can abide by this and have socially accepted boundaries in which they operate while still providing all with a public service, social media companies must also.

Brophy has said he that will raise the issue with the Oireachtas Communications Committee.