Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Elderly man dies following farming accident in Clare

The accident happened near the village of Cooraclare in the west of the county.

By Patrick Flynn Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,551 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4458020
File photo of near to the village of Cooraclare.
Image: Google Maps
File photo of near to the village of Cooraclare.
File photo of near to the village of Cooraclare.
Image: Google Maps

AN ELDERLY MAN has died in hospital following a farm accident in Co Clare earlier today.

The 68-year-old is understood to have been helping a neighbour load cattle onto a trailer when the tragedy occurred around 8.30am.

The accident happened near the village of Cooraclare in the west of the county.

According to locals, the man wasn’t a farmer himself but had been known to help local farmers and had experience working with cattle.

The man was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he later died.

A garda spokesman has confirmed that a 68-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital following an incident in Cooraclare.

The spokesman added that an investigation is underway and that a file will be prepared for the county coroner in due course.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also confirmed that they have launched their own investigation into the incident.

A post-mortem examination is expected to carried out at University Hospital Limerick.

Patrick Flynn

