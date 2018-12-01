Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday

A MALE PEDESTRIAN who was seriously injured after being struck by a lorry earlier this week has died in hospital.

The 39 year-old man was struck by a lorry on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 27 November.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to South Tipperary General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries last night.

In a statement, gardaí issued an appeal for witnesses and urged members of the public to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.