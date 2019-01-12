What size was the 'monster' fatberg found blocking a sewer in the UK? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed,

€1,000: The subsistence expenses claimed by two TDs each for a five-day trip to Switzerland last year.

1.25 million: The number of claims made for dental and optical support in 2018 according to the Department of Social Protection.

64 metres: The length of the fatberg that was discovered blocking a sewer in the south-western UK town of Sidmouth.

1.5 million: The number of people who tuned into the Late Late Toy Show, making it the most watched TV show in Ireland last year.

5: The number of unaccompanied migrant minors Ireland is to accept from Malta after EU countries struck a deal with the Mediterranean country.

€600,000: The fine issued to Dublin Airport in 2018 over delays experienced by passengers getting through security.

34: The number of deer culled at the Phoenix Park in Dublin this week as part of efforts to manage the presence of the prevalent wild animal.

12: The number of Bafta nominations secured by the Irish-produced film The Favourite.

9: The number of food businesses that received closure orders in December.

47: The number of Irish people deported from the US in 2018, compared with 34 people in 2017.

3/4: The number of secondary school students who want a continuous assessment for the Leaving Certificate.