Woman in her 20s arrested as part of Fermanagh murder probe

Concerns were raised when Pauline Kilkenny didn't show up for work.

A 26-YEAR-old woman has become the second person arrested on suspicion of murder after a Fermanagh woman was found dead in her home yesterday.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny (59) was discovered by her sister yesterday afternoon in the Cornacully Road area near Enniskillen.

The contents of her handbag and her car were found to have been removed from the property.

The PSNI said yesterday that it had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder, possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police made an appeal for information yesterday, before the arrest of the second suspect today.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: ”The woman is currently in police custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

He also confirmed that the man arrested yesterday is still in custody.