This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman in her 20s arrested as part of Fermanagh murder probe

It follows a man in his 20s also being arrested in connection with the crime yesterday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 9:57 PM
53 minutes ago 4,450 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4340296
Concerns were raised when Pauline Kilkenny didn't show up for work.
Image: PSNI
Concerns were raised when Pauline Kilkenny didn't show up for work.
Concerns were raised when Pauline Kilkenny didn't show up for work.
Image: PSNI

A 26-YEAR-old woman has become the second person arrested on suspicion of murder after a Fermanagh woman was found dead in her home yesterday.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny (59) was discovered by her sister yesterday afternoon in the Cornacully Road area near Enniskillen.

The contents of her handbag and her car were found to have been removed from the property.

The PSNI said yesterday that it had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder, possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police made an appeal for information yesterday, before the arrest of the second suspect today.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: ”The woman is currently in police custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

He also confirmed that the man arrested yesterday is still in custody. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		After some confusion, Theresa May WILL give a statement on Brexit tonight
    44,397  153
    2
    		Stabbings, hatchet attacks, kidnappings and car bombs: Drogheda's gang feud is boiling over
    43,332  53
    3
    		Poll: Would you fix a dash cam to your car for an insurance discount?
    41,327  142
    Fora
    1
    		'I'm more interested in starting up companies than shutting them down'
    120  0
    2
    		Fresh after raising millions, tech firm Arkphire is building a 'centre of excellence' in Mayo
    97  0
    The42
    1
    		'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    37,002  30
    2
    		18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    26,234  67
    3
    		Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    19,695  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian has been dubbed a 'poor little rich boy' by an LA attorney... it's The Dredge
    5,387  1
    2
    		The kindness shown to Rebecca Humphries reminds us why we should never underestimate it
    4,150  0
    3
    		Zoë Kravitz had a ridiculously shady response to Lily Allen's claim that they kissed
    3,912  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    GARDAí
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    CORK
    Cork woman uses dog nuts to capture one-eyed raccoon lurking in her garden
    Cork woman uses dog nuts to capture one-eyed raccoon lurking in her garden
    Missing Cork man found safe and well
    Inniscarra end 8-year Munster wait against Clare champions, Gailltír and Ardrahan take honours

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie