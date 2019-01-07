This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fermoy declared Ireland's cleanest town

Galway City Ballybane and Dublin North Inner City came in at the bottom of the rankings, described as “seriously littered”.

By Adam Daly Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:31 AM
57 minutes ago 3,407 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426319
Fermoy, Co Cork.
Image: David McCarthy photography via IBAL
Fermoy, Co Cork.
Fermoy, Co Cork.
Image: David McCarthy photography via IBAL

FERMOY HAS TOPPED the ranking of Ireland’s cleanest towns, according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

Last year’s winner Ennis, dropped to 22 place while Waterford remained the country’s cleanest city. 

An Taisce assessed litter levels in 40 towns and cities on behalf of IBAL. This year, it found that just under 90% of areas were clean, with a top tier of 13 towns deemed “cleaner than European Norms”.

Praising the Cork town as having exceeded its “usual high standards of cleanliness”, An Taisce said: 

“Fermoy’s success, last achieved in 2007, will be marked by a specially commissioned public sculpture in the town this year to the value of €40,000.” 

Finishing just behind Fermoy was Athlone and Killarney, while Galway City Ballybane and Dublin North Inner City came in at the bottom of the rankings, described as “seriously littered”. 

As runners-up, Athlone and Killarney will each receive a number of Norway maple trees, courtesy of the Irish Tree Centre in Cork.

‘Landfill-like’

According to the report, disadvantaged urban areas occupied the bottom five places in the rankings.

Ballymun, Cork’s Northside and Mahon were littered, while Dublin City Centre was again moderately littered.

The report found that Dublin’s North Inner City suffered from litter blackspots on Oriel Street, Dunne Street, Sherrard Street Lower and Railway Street.

Fana Glas in Ballybane was also a litter blackspot, where “an air of neglect pervaded throughout”, with the communal areas “in very poor condition”.

PastedImage-48139 Source: IBAL

According to the authors, Ballymun’s result was brought down by dumping and burnt items at the former Towers and recycle facility at the Shopping Centre, while the Maples in Mahon in Cork was criticised as “not just littered but subject to dumping with soiled nappies strewn about. There were very heavy levels of all manner of litter throughout.”

The report on Cork’s Northside highlighted the North Ring Road as being “almost landfill-like” in places and stated, “long-term littered sites that have been repeatedly highlighted in previous surveys are not being dealt with.”

“Three years ago we deliberately shone a spotlight on specific city areas in the hope that the attention would spur councils and communities into action,” Conor Horgan of IBAL said.

It is fair to say we have seen no noticeable improvement in any of these areas – nor have we seen much by way of substantial measures to them turn around.

“At a minimum, these repeatedly littered sites, often subject to dumping, need to be targeted and cleaned up,” said Horgan.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    67,390  4
    2
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    63,133  53
    3
    		It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?
    47,676  33
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    347  0
    2
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City
    27,989  25
    2
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    25,950  5
    3
    		Mayo defeat Leitrim in penalty shootout as James Horan's second reign gets off to winning start
    23,045  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    3,685  0
    2
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    3,609  0
    3
    		7 exciting reads to get you through the boredom of Dry January
    3,361  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    UK
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie