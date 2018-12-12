No election in 2019 as confidence and supply agreement to continue for a year

FIANNA FAIL HAS committed that it will not bring down the Fine Gael minority government next year, ruling out an election in 2019.

Leader Micheál Martin confirmed in a speech in the Dail this afternoon that the party will continue to prop up Fine Gael through the confidence and supply agreement until 2020.

After the 2016 general election, Fianna Fáil eventually agreed to support Fine Gael in power for three budgets, by committing to not bring down the government or vote against it on key votes, as long as Fine Gael upheld its end of the bargain.

After the last budget, both parties were in negotiations over extending the confidence and supply arrangement further, but no decision had yet been reached.

Martin said today that despite his misgivings with Fine Gael’s record, his party would be extending the agreement as a result of the uncertainty posed by Brexit.

Speaking in the Dáil, Martin hit out at UK Conservative politicians over the current Brexit impasse, saying that the leaders had “extreme Europhobia” and that the party had “descended in open warfare between rival factions”.

As thing stand in England, Prime Minister Theresa May faces a motion of no confidence this evening from her own party over her attempt to negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU.

No deal

Martin also hit out at Fine Gael for not being properly prepared in the case of a no deal Brexit scenario, which he said would have a strongly negative impact on the Irish economy.

He said that the government had not made the proper provisions to protect the country from the impact of Brexit.

“The situation is that Ireland is facing a major threat and great uncertainty,” he said.

He said that because the uncertainty his party had sought a review of various matters to do with the government and that it had shown a “complacency” on its part in many areas.

“In normal times this would cause an election… but these are not normal times,” Martin said.

To replace this government would require a lengthy election campaign… and most likely a lengthy period of negotiations.

Martin said that Fianna Fáil was determined that “political chaos in London not be allowed to spread to Ireland”.

For that reasons he said the party would continue their arrangement with Fine Gael until the certainty around Brexit was resolved.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke after Martin, strongly criticising both the Fine Gael government and Fianna Fail for supporting them.