Brian Crowley MEP announces he will not contest this year's European elections

MEP Brian Crowley has not attend the European Parliament since 2014 because of il health. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

FIANNA FÁIL MEP Brian Crowley has announced that he will not contest the European elections scheduled for May of this year.

Crowley is the longest-serving Irish MEP in Europe having topped the poll in Munster.

However, due to ill-health, he has missed the entire current European Parliament session.

Brian Crowley MEP not to contest EP election. End of an era. Unparalleled electoral record. Best wishes to Brian for the future. I look forward to the campaign ahead as I seek the FF nomination for Ireland South. — Seamus McGrath (@McGrathSeamus) January 17, 2019 Source: Seamus McGrath /Twitter

Yesterday, another Fianna Fáil TD, Billy Kelleher, indicated that he would be interested in contesting the forthcoming European elections.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Brussels and the European Parliament is going to play a “critical role for Ireland’s future in the years ahead” and he would like to be central to that.

However, the Cork North Central TD said Fianna Fáil hasn’t made any decision on who it might put forward for Europe.

“Once it outlines its strategy well certainly I would be making my views known, but I certainly would have an interest in pursuing the area in the European stage,” he said.

Other names being floated as a Fianna Fáil candidate in Europe are Mary Hanafin, Barry Andrews and Conor Lenihan.

With reporting from Christina Finn