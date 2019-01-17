This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brian Crowley MEP announces he will not contest this year's European elections

Due to ill-health, Crowley has missed the entire current European Parliament session.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 1:15 PM
10 minutes ago 863 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445206

File photo: MEP's Flanagan and Crowley have worst voting record among Irish delegates MEP Brian Crowley has not attend the European Parliament since 2014 because of il health. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

FIANNA FÁIL MEP Brian Crowley has announced that he will not contest the European elections scheduled for May of this year. 

Crowley is the longest-serving Irish MEP in Europe having topped the poll in Munster. 

However, due to ill-health, he has missed the entire current European Parliament session.

Yesterday, another Fianna Fáil TD, Billy Kelleher, indicated that he would be interested in contesting the forthcoming European elections.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Brussels and the European Parliament is going to play a “critical role for Ireland’s future in the years ahead” and he would like to be central to that. 

However, the Cork North Central TD said Fianna Fáil hasn’t made any decision on who it might put forward for Europe.

“Once it outlines its strategy well certainly I would be making my views known, but I certainly would have an interest in pursuing the area in the European stage,” he said. 

Other names being floated as a Fianna Fáil candidate in Europe are Mary Hanafin, Barry Andrews and Conor Lenihan.

With reporting from Christina Finn 

