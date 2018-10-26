This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FF's deputy leader says it was 'premature' for McAnespy to be told she would be a candidate in NI elections

There was confusion within the party last night as Councillor Sorcha McAnespy was announced at an event in Tyrone.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Oct 2018, 2:00 PM
7 hours ago 16,509 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4307047

Updated 5 hours ago

DEPUTY LEADER OF Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary has said it was “premature” for Councillor Sorcha McAnespy to be told she would be a Fianna Fáil candidate at the next local elections in the north. 

The Tyrone councillor was announced as a candidate at an event last night without the full backing of the party. 

However, she states she was told by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that “she would be the candidate” in the next elections. 

Utter confusion has reigned since yesterday’s event in Tyrone when McAnespy, who is an independent councillor, and a member of the Fianna Fáil’s national executive, was announced as the party’s candidate in the local elections. 

Standing next to TD Éamon Ó Cuív, the spokesperson on Regional Development, Rural Affairs and the Gaeltacht, as well as Senator Mark Daly, McAnespy was holding a photo of herself with the Fianna Fail branding.

Yesterday evening, the two politicians announced that they were the directors for her election campaign.

“There is an appetite now more than ever for Fianna Fáil to contest elections in Northern Ireland. Micheál Martin made the commitments in 2013 to contest local elections in 2019 and I was delighted when he confirmed I would be a candidate for Fianna Fáil in the upcoming local elections in 2019,” said McAnespy.

However, the party has since rolled back on the announcement in a tweet last night.

This morning, it said in a statement:

Despite some claims and reports, the Fianna Fáil Party has made no decision on whether or not it will contest elections in the North. It follows then that it has selected no candidate to contest these elections. Discussions between the party and the SDLP are ongoing and a statement on our future intentions will be made in due course.

Reacting to last night’s tweet, she told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke: “I’m not sure what that’s about. I saw the tweet myself last night and I was quite dismayed.”

Last night, McAnespy said she was informed by Martin that she would be supported by the party at a private meeting which took place a number of months ago. She stated this morning that she spoke to him in April. 

When asked if this was the case, and if Martin told McAnespy she would be a candidate, a spokesperson for the party said: “No comment.” Requests for an answer were also made this morning, but the only statement issued was the one above. 

‘Premature’

Asked on RTÉ’s News At One, Calleary did not confirm one way or another if McAnespy was told by the party leader if she was a candidate, but did state that “to be told that was premature”. 

He reiterated that the party has not taken the decision to run candidates in the north, adding that Fianna Fáil is in talks about the matter. 

The deputy leader was also asked if the event in Tyrone was a “fake Fianna Fáil launch”. 

“No, I am not getting into that territory,” he said. He would also not be drawn on whether the Ó Cúiv and Daly will face any consequences for their actions.

Speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta today, Eamon Ó Cúiv said a previous commitment had been given to McAnespy at a previous Ard Comhairle meeting. He said this was also confirmed by Ógra Fianna Fáil. 

Another story is coming from Dublin, he said, referring to party headquarters. 

However, Calleary said today that it doesn’t matter who McAnespy is standing next to in the photo or if she has posters with the Fianna Fáil branding – the party has made no decision as of yet. 

Following the party line, Calleary added that when the party decides to run candidates in the north, it will take a “huge amount of time to do” and the party “will not hide away from advertising that we have made that decision”.

Speaking to the O’Rourke programme today, McAnespy said: “Fianna Fáil is an all-Ireland party. We’re a voice for all the people and as a member of the party I’m going to represent the people of my area.” 

When asked had the party’s National Executive decided that it would ratify and put forward candidates in Northern Ireland, McAnespy said that “there was a motion at the last Ard Fheis and that was discussed and voted on”. 

When put to her had the National Executive ratified her as a candidate, she responded: “I was told that I would be the candidate at the National Executive meeting.” 

She denied that she “jumped the gun” by launching her candidacy without the full backing of the party. 

“It’s seven months out from the local election,” she said. 

She added that she wasn’t sure if she would hear from Micheal Martin today. 

Going solo

It is believed that party HQ does not class the event in Tyrone as an “official party event” and that only the leader of the party and the Ard Comhairle can make a decision about who can run as a candidate.

It is understood that some within the party believe Ó’ Cuiv and Daly went solo announcing her candidacy last night without having the authority to do so.

Daly told TheJournal.ie that as “party members, a public representative and member of the national executive, she is entitled to have a Fianna Fáil meeting any time”.

At last night’s event, which party sources state was not an official party event, O’Cuiv said he believed that Fianna Fáil standing in the north will “help to give proper representation to the people concerned with the day-to-day issues, we will offer fresh thinking and challenge the status quo of Sinn Féin and DUP which has led to the shutting of Stormont and dysfunctional politics”.

McAnespy was also questioned today about why she would have someone who lived in Kerry launch the campaign. She said that with Fianna Fáil being an all-Ireland party, “it’s about inclusivity and demonstrating that”. 

Support 

It is believed a number of party members supported last night’s announcement with Cork TD and Spokesperson on Enterprise Billy Kelleher retweeting a number of tweets from the event last night, including that of President of Ógra Fianna Fáil Ian Woods which stated that he was present at the meeting in which McAnespy was told she was candidate. 

ff

It is understood that party HQ is extremely unhappy with last night’s turn of events, and with the apparent solo run by the senator and the senior TD.

While some Fianna Fáil TDs are supportive of McAnespy’s candidacy, another senior party member said last night’s event was an attempt by some to force Micheál Martin to take quicker action in running candidates in the north.

It is not yet clear if any further action will be taken by the party against the party members.

Eamon Ó Cuiv did tweet this morning following last night’s events:

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has long been considering running candidates in the north.

In an interview about running candidates, Martin told TheJournal.ie in December that such a move was an “ongoing issue in the party” and did not rule out the prospect.

“Step by step,” he said.

Earlier this year, Martin told the national executive that preparations were at an advanced stage, adding that an announcement was expected in the autumn.

Talks with the SDLP 

In last night’s statement the party said it talks with the SDLP were ongoing. A possible merger of the two parties had been mooted. 

ff

However, when asked about the SDLP joining forces with Fianna Fáil, SDLP’s Claire Hanna was asked by the BBC’s The View Programme if she would remain a member of the party if it merged with Fianna Fail.

She appeared to state that she would not be happy with such a move: 

Talks between the two parties are ongoing, say Fianna Fáil.

It is understood there is substantial support within the parliamentary party for organising in the north.

The recent events has made the party an easy target for the opposition, with questions now being asked about what is going on internally in Fianna Fáil. Questions about Micheál Martin’s leadership are also mounting. 

However, Calleary said today: 

“There are no divisions. We are very united around our role as a political party,” adding that his party is “completely united on addressing the issues. 

He said the “drama” around last night’s event is not relevant to the everyday person, and was quick to defend the party leader. 

Calleary said the party is “absolutely fully united behind Micheal Martin’s leadership”. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    91,072  55
    2
    		Eamon Ó Cuiv goes rogue to announce candidate for NI elections without party backing
    45,565  91
    3
    		'Extremely unusual' cat deaths spark warning about dangers of antifreeze
    41,118  17
    Fora
    1
    		BrewDog plans to open its first Irish bar next year - but finding the right site is a 'real challenge'
    457  0
    2
    		Another exec at AIB is heading for the exit – this time its CEO Bernard Byrne
    225  0
    3
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton on swapping jerseys with Beauden Barrett and the ultimate test against the All Blacks
    21,155  10
    2
    		'The perpetrators of these incidents are not above the law' - GAA President condemns club violence
    17,778  27
    3
    		'The European headquarters of college football': A test of Ireland's credentials as sporting hosts
    13,985  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		It's worth remembering that Philip Green - not his daughter - was exposed yesterday
    7,738  1
    2
    		Skin Deep: Here's how you can get that professional foundation finish at home
    7,299  0
    3
    		Which Irish Presidential Candidate Are You?
    4,785  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially re-open next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially re-open next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    HOUSING
    Explainer: What will the new Airbnb laws mean for homeowners and landlords?
    Explainer: What will the new Airbnb laws mean for homeowners and landlords?
    The government is trying to reduce chronic homelessness ... Here's how Finland ended it
    Tough new Airbnb laws will ban short-term lets by landlords and introduce 90-day cap
    USA
    Mail bombs to US political figures and the media: what we know
    Mail bombs to US political figures and the media: what we know
    'Worst cover-up in the history of cover-ups': Trump lashes out at Saudi consulate murder
    US gives Saudi Arabia 'a few more days' in journalist probe as Treasury Secretary withdraws from summit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie