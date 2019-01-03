Former Fianna Fáil TD Peter Kelly dies aged 74

FORMER FIANNA FÁIL TD Peter Kelly has died, aged 74.

Kelly served on Longford County and Town Council from 1985, and was elected to the Dáil in 2002 in Longford-Roscommon.

He was re-elected in 2007 for Longford-Westmeath, but ultimately lost his seat in 2011.

He was a former publican and funeral director.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin paid tribute to Kelly, calling him a “truly great character” who “loved being a TD”:

“He was a proud Longford man and a man of great decency, he was a ‘people’s person’. Peter had a great knowledge of business and a huge sense of community. He was a tenacious worker for the people of his constituency.

Peter regaled and entertained us all with many witty stories over the years. He never stopped working for the Fianna Fáil party, even in the last few years when he battled with illness. He always had time to give advice and was a great campaigner and networker.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Flaherty described Kelly as one of Longford’s ‘greatest personalities’.