Thursday 29 November, 2018
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,533 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359842

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Creed II 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

In the sequel to Creed, Adonis Creed faces off Viktor Drago (son of Ivan), expertly guided once again by Rocky Balboa himself. This Rocky spinoff is getting solid reviews.

What the critics say

  • “Perhaps most commendable thing about Creed II is its handling of Ivan Drago as Rocky’s polar opposite. He’s a man who can’t let go of his toxic pride, living vicariously through his son, whereas Rocky encourages Adonis to be his own man – forget vengeance.” – Little White Lies
  • “Jordan’s Adonis proves to be far more vulnerable as his battle this time is less against the ghost of his father and more against himself and his continued desire to create his own legacy.” – IGN 

What’s it rated?

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

What we know

In this, the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, the sweet but scary looking Ralph (voiced by John C Reilly) and pal  (Sarah Silverman) venture out of their games and into the internet. But their friendship is tested by the new world. Sweet and funny – and not just for kids.

What the critics say

  • “Virtually everything about Ralph Breaks The Internet is better, more entertaining, and more inspired than its predecessor, functioning as both a sequel and a new draft of the franchise’s very concept.” – Den of Geek 
  • “Self-aware, cameo-filled and at its core a sweet story about friendship, Ralph Breaks the Internet is a fantastic sequel to 2012′s Wreck-It Ralph that makes the most of its world wide web setting without being beholden to it.” – CNet

What’s it rated?

Three Identical Strangers

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

What we know

Aged 19, three young men in New York discover they are triplets. And then things get even weirder. Our advice – don’t read the reviews for fear of spoilers. (We’ll have a spoiler-free interview with director Tim Wardle on TheJournal.ie this Sunday night.)

What the critics say

  • “Tim Wardle’s compelling documentary spotlights the notorious case of three men who grew up not knowing their siblings existed.” – The Guardian
  • “Despite their differences in upbringing, the twins had remarkably similar mannerisms, smoked the same cigarette brand, had the same taste in women, and so on.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

