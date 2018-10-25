This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
By Aoife Barry Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Katie 

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

What we know

Irish director Ross Whitaker makes what could be the film of his career – a documentary about boxer Katie Taylor and the hardest year of her life.

What the critics say

  • “This is no normal talking heads doc, as Taylor is a reticent subject but through granting Whitaker (Unbreakable – The Mark Pollock Story) full access at the lowest point of her career, they tell a remarkable story together.” – Screen Daily
  • “There are shades of Rocky and Million Dollar Baby throughout and her remarkable rise would make an excellent feature film.” - No More Workhorse

What’s it rated?

Bohemian Rhapsody

Source: 20th Century Fox/YouTube

What we know

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Here’s the story of Queen – a film that has had its troubles along the way. But what will you make of it?

What the critics say

  • “Malek’s Mercury seems to arrive fully formed and entirely confident that everything will work out, and some of the dialogue is just too on the nose to ring true (“there’s no musical ghetto that can contain us”; “I won’t compromise my vision any longer”)” – The Guardian
  • “While it’s true that Bohemian Rhapsody doesn’t put much on screen that would scare off family audiences, it does acknowledge that Mercury popped pills, visited fetish clubs, threw the wildest parties in town and, after some soul-searching, embraced life as a gay man.” – BBC

What’s it rated?

The Hate U Give

Source: 20th Century Fox/YouTube

What we know

Based on the critically acclaimed book by Angie Thomas, this is about a teenage girl called Starr Carter who attends a mostly white school but has to code-switch when she’s back home with her friends. When her friend is shot by the police, Starr is thrust into a seriously difficult and charged situation.

What the critics say

  • “With the help of her uncle Carlos (Common) and the activist April Ofrah (Issa Rae), Starr works to reconcile the violence she witnessed when Khalil was murdered with her place in her neighborhood and the country.” – Screen Rant
  • “The Hate U Give places inspiring faith in black youth, but also in youth itself, in all those young people who should never have been asked to make these impossible choices, but who are maybe the only ones we can trust to choose right.” - Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






COMMENTS (17)

