FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'

THERE IS ONE message coming out loud and clear at the second day of Fine Gael’s Ard Fheis: They are election ready, and they want everyone (including Fianna Fáil) to know it.

“We are ready,” said Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who also had a warning for Fianna Fáil – the party in which it is currently in talks with about extending the confidence and supply deal.

“We also will not stay in Government without clarity in terms of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

“You cannot run a Government working week to week and month to month not knowing whether you have stability in the context of crucial votes in the Dáil. So that’s why these negotiations are serious in terms of trying to provide stability for another relatively short period of time.

“But it is a period of time that is very important for Ireland where big decisions have to be made, particularly in the context of Brexit.”

Taoiseach says he has no plans to call a pre-Christmas election but says it’s not entirely in his hands #FGAF18 pic.twitter.com/ukI0xJB0H1 — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) November 17, 2018 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

The Taoiseach also did not go so far as his ministers in stating Fine Gael is 100% ready, stating that there is still a few things the party must get done, such as a few more candidate selections.

“Almost, not quite… fairly ready, not 100%,” he told reporters.

Ministers speaking to the media at Citywest this morning.

Coveney said today that Fine Gael would like to be in a situation where it can provide certainty for the next 18 months or so, adding that the Taoiseach said over the summer that he would like to set a date for the next general election in June 2020.

“But of course that is something that has to happen between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. We don’t take the Confidence and Supply for granted,” he said.

Coveney said Fine Gael said he is happy with how the talks are progressing, but said the process cannot go on forever.

When the ministers were asked if the election posters had been printed, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the printing machines are “well oiled”, while Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the photos had been taken.