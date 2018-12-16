New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, with Fianna Fáil five points behind, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Sunday Independent newspaper/Kantar Millward Brown poll shows that Fine Gael is down by two points to 32%.

Fianna Fáil’s popularity remains unchanged, since the last comparable survey in April, at 27%. This comes after the party ruled out an election next year, continuing to prop up Fine Gael through the confidence and supply agreement until 2020.

The poll which was carried out between 1 and 13 December asked 920 adults who they would vote for if a general election were to take place tomorrow.

The full results are as follows: