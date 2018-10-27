Fine Gael remains most popular party, widening gap on Fianna Fáil

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to a new poll.

While carrying out its presidential and blasphemy referendum exit polls for RTÉ News, Red C also asked voters a number of other questions including who they would vote for if a general election was held.

More than one-third (35%) of voters said they would vote for Fine Gael, while 22% of voters said they would vote for Fianna Fáil.

The full results are as follows:

Fine Gael: 35%

Fianna Fáil: 22%

Sinn Féin: 15%

Independents: 9%

Labour: 7%

Green Party: 4%

Social Democrats: 3%

Solidarity-PBP: 2%

Independents 4 Change: 2%

Independent Alliance: 1%

The sample size was 3,454 people and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll carried out earlier this month found that Fine Gael had 33% support, while Fianna Fáil was at 25%.

There has been much speculation that a general election could be called in the coming months – a rumour downplayed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Both parties have said they want the current minority government arrangement to remain in place until at least after Brexit negotiations have concluded.

Fine Gael has been leading a minority government since the 2016 general election, with the backing of Fianna Fáil through a Confidence and Supply Agreement, and the support of a number of independent TDs.