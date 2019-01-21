Poll: Should households which use water excessively be fined?

HOUSEHOLDS WHICH USE water excessively will be given a year to reduce their consumption before they face being fined, under new government proposals.

Up to 80,000 customers who are likely to use more than the permitted annual allowance (213,000 litres per household) face being fined up to €260, the Irish Examiner reports.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is due to seek Cabinet approval for the plan, which would come into effect in 2020, tomorrow.

There were nationwide water restrictions last year amid shortage fears due to the drought-like conditions experienced in the summer.

