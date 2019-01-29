This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run

A video purporting to be of the incident is being shared online.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 12,471 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466410

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin are investigating a traffic incident that took place earlier today, where a juvenile male was hit by a car.

The boy was struck by the car at Fairlawn Road in Finglas at 3.50pm.

He received leg injuries and was brought to hospital for treatment.

The offending vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, a garda spokesperson said.

A video is being shared purporting to show the incident. In the clip, two cars are seen driving erratically before the child is injured. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

