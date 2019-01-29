Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin are investigating a traffic incident that took place earlier today, where a juvenile male was hit by a car.

The boy was struck by the car at Fairlawn Road in Finglas at 3.50pm.

He received leg injuries and was brought to hospital for treatment.

The offending vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, a garda spokesperson said.

A video is being shared purporting to show the incident. In the clip, two cars are seen driving erratically before the child is injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee