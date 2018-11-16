Five Dublin Fire Brigade units tackle blaze at house in Milltown

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE tackled a blaze at a house in South Dublin this morning.
The domestic house fire was dealt with after Dublin Fire Brigade sent five fire engines and crew to the scene at a property in Milltown.
House fireb milltown main road @DublinFire on way praying no one hurt @RTERadio1 @NewstalkFM @dublincityfm @98FM pic.twitter.com/xB8I4W3TTF— julie (@julieowensitall) November 16, 2018
According to AA Roadwatch, the fire caused “extremely heavy traffic” to build up on the Milltown Road this morning .
The road has since reopened and the fire brigade has said that a crew member “will remain on scene to damp down any hot spots to prevent a rekindle of the fire.”
