This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five Dublin Fire Brigade units tackle blaze at house in Milltown

The fire caused “extremely heavy traffic” to build up on the Milltown Road this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 16 Nov 2018, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 6,070 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343214

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE tackled a blaze at a house in South Dublin this morning. 

The domestic house fire was dealt with after Dublin Fire Brigade sent five fire engines and crew to the scene at a property in Milltown. 

According to AA Roadwatch, the fire caused “extremely heavy traffic” to build up on the Milltown Road this morning .

The road has since reopened and the fire brigade has said that a crew member “will remain on scene to damp down any hot spots to prevent a rekindle of the fire.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    94,467  36
    2
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    85,435  95
    3
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    59,831  171
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    728  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    654  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    64,591  61
    2
    		Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    47,848  65
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    36,441  107
    DailyEdge
    1
    		An article from 1958 advising women on how to get a husband is the talk of Instagram right now
    8,150  5
    2
    		Poll: What do you think of gender reveal parties?
    5,905  10
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,346  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    Trucker who brought nearly €300,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Port jailed for eight and a half years
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    GARDAí
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    DUBLIN
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie