Investigation launched after fire breaks out at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a fire that occurred at a former hotel in Rooskey.

The fire broke out at the Shannon Key West Hotel, along the Leitrim-Roscommon border, shortly before 8pm yesterday.

Gardaí from Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station and a fire brigade attended the scene.

The blaze was brought under control but caused smoke damage to the building. No one was injured in the incident.



The disused hotel was earmarked as a Direct Provision centre and was due to accommodate around 80 asylum seekers from this month. The building was the subject of a High Court dispute last year.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“All aspects of this incident are currently the subject of a Garda investigation,” a Garda spokesperson said.