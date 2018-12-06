Fire breaks out on landmark East Wall pub building overnight

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE attended the fire on the rooftop of a building in East Wall, north Dublin last night.

The building has a pub, Seabank House, on the ground floor, and there are apartments in the floors above it, it’s understood.

The first 999 call was made at 12.40am today. The fire has now been put out.

Five units were called to a the scene of the fire: a turntable ladder and a water tower was used to fight the fire.

Fire engines from North Strand, Tara Street and Donnybrook also attended.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring thanked Dublin Fire Brigade for responding “quickly and efficiently”

He said that no one was injured and the damage was contained.