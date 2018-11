FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED A large fire in Finglas overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade started to receive reports at 12.55am of a fire which is thought to have started in an office over the Bottom of the Hill pub.

Source: Eddie Mallon/DFB

Crews remained at the scene until after 7am. No one was injured in the fire.

Source: Eddie Mallon/DFB

Source: Eddie Mallon/DFB

Traffic delays are expected in the area. Diversions have been put in place at Ballygall Road West and Ballygall Parade, and along Main Street in Finglas.