Friday 4 January, 2019
Diversions in place as emergency services battle serious fire in Bray

The fire broke out overnight on the Main Street of Bray.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Jan 2019, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 10,778 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4422939

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending the scene of a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow this morning. 

Three stations from Wicklow Fire Service attended the scene. 

In a tweet this morning, the fire service said it was still dealing with the fire. 

The Main Street has been closed until further notice while emergency services deal with the fire, according to AA Roadwatch. 

Diversions have been put in place and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Dublin Bus routes 84 and 145 are currently unable to serve the area and have been diverted. 

G0-Ahead Ireland bus services 45A, 184 and 185 have also been diverted from the area. 

