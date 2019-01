EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Co Laois were called to the scene of a fire at a pub in Ballacolla village in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews from Durrow, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney and Portlaoise attended the scene shortly after 5am.

There have been no reports of injuries but according to Laois Fire and Rescue services, the blaze caused extensive damage to the public house.

The road through the village was closed for a number of hours but has since been partially reopened.