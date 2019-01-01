First babies of New Years began arriving just seconds after midnight

A NUMBER OF babies were born in Ireland just seconds past midnight as the country entered 2019.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda had the pleasure of bringing a baby into the world just three seconds past midnight. Another baby was born in the hospital at 3.42am.

The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Dublin also saw a baby born just seconds after midnight.

The baby girl was born at exactly 27 seconds after 12 and came in weighing 3.9kg (8lbs 5 oz).

The NMH saw another two babies born before 1am - a baby boy at 12.13am and a baby girl at 12.44am.

In hospitals across the country, parents were welcoming their new children into the world on the first day of the year.

In the Rotunda in Dublin, the first newborn baby girl was born at 12.15am, weighing 3.98kg (8lbs 7 oz). Another baby girl was born at 1.39am, weighing 4.47kg (9lbs 8 oz).

Elsewhere in the country, Cork University Maternity Hospital welcomed a baby boy into the world just minutes after midnight. The baby weighed 3.42kg (7lbs 5 oz).

In the University Hospital Waterford, a baby girl was born at 4.37am.