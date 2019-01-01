This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First babies of New Years began arriving just seconds after midnight

A baby was born at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda just three seconds past midnight.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 10:32 AM
51 minutes ago 10,560 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4419156
Image: Shutterstock/paulaphoto
Image: Shutterstock/paulaphoto

A NUMBER OF babies were born in Ireland just seconds past midnight as the country entered 2019. 

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda had the pleasure of bringing a baby into the world just three seconds past midnight. Another baby was born in the hospital at 3.42am.

The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Dublin also saw a baby born just seconds after midnight.

The baby girl was born at exactly 27 seconds after 12 and came in weighing 3.9kg (8lbs 5 oz).

The NMH saw another two babies born before 1am - a baby boy at 12.13am and a baby girl at 12.44am. 

In hospitals across the country, parents were welcoming their new children into the world on the first day of the year.

In the Rotunda in Dublin, the first newborn baby girl was born at 12.15am, weighing 3.98kg (8lbs 7 oz). Another baby girl was born at 1.39am, weighing 4.47kg (9lbs 8 oz). 

Elsewhere in the country, Cork University Maternity Hospital welcomed a baby boy into the world just minutes after midnight. The baby weighed 3.42kg (7lbs 5 oz). 

In the University Hospital Waterford, a baby girl was born at 4.37am. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Which Budget changes kick in today?
    87,396  26
    2
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    68,355  6
    3
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    61,627  69
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    321  0
    The42
    1
    		Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    20,505  67
    2
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    20,889  7
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    20,120  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,645  2
    2
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    4,403  0
    3
    		Beauty trends we need to leave behind in 2018
    3,442  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl seriously injured in Cork road collision
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie