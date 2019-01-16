This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A shiny new €2 coin comes into circulation today to commemorate the first Dáil

One million of the special coins go into circulation this month.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 2:20 PM
21 minutes ago 2,292 Views 5 Comments
coin-3 Source: SON Photographic

COMMEMORATIONS TO MARK the centenary of the first Dáil are swinging into gear with the release of a special €2 coin.

The coin was launched at the Mansion House in Dublin today, the building that hosted the first Dáil on January 21, 1919.

It features the words ‘An Chéad Dáil’ (The First Dáil), surrounded by images of the first TDs in attendance at the landmark meeting.

CentralBankCoin2 Source: SON Photographic

It’s only the second time that Ireland has issued a special circulating euro coin. The design was created by Emmet Mullins who also designed the coin to mark the 1916 Rising three years ago.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, launched the new coin with finance minister Paschal Donohoe, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring also in attendance at the Mansion House.

coin-pols Philip Lane, Governor of the Central Bank and Sean O'Fearghail, Ceann Comhairle at the Mansion House. Source: SON Photographic

“Commemorative coins are an important way for us to recognise the people and events that are central to how we have developed and grown as a nation down through the years,” Minister Donohoe said.

With this coin we remember the first elected representatives of Dáil Éireann and the foundations they laid that started us on our journey to becoming the confident, inclusive, modern, outward-looking country we are today.

The Central Bank is also issuing a special €100 gold coin to mark the centenary. Only 1,000 of these coins will be minted and they will be available to buy on collectorcoins.ie  in the coming weeks.

An annual mint set and proof set containing the commemorative €2 will be issued later in the year.

