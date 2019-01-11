This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish fishing vessel detained by Naval Service off west coast

The ship was detained for an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 11 Jan 2019, 11:54 AM
40 minutes ago 3,162 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434781
Image: John Stillwell/PA
Image: John Stillwell/PA

IN IRISH FISHING vessel has been detained by the Naval Service for an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

The ship was detained yesterday afternoon 80 nautical miles off the west coast of Ireland.

It was escorted by the LÉ Samuel Beckett to Galway, where it arrived this morning. There it was handed over to An Garda­ Sí­ochána.

This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2019.

Last year the Naval Service fleet conducted approximately 740 boarding operations and detained seven vessels for alleged infringements of fishing regulations in support of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man walking home from work seriously injured after attack by gang of teens in west Dublin
    80,402  87
    2
    		'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
    76,290  0
    3
    		Car smashes into front of Dublin house, causing extensive damage
    56,220  23
    Fora
    1
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    185  0
    2
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    142  0
    3
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    35,484  75
    2
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    34,292  21
    3
    		Faster, higher, holier: Vatican Athletics gets Olympic blessing
    17,398  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Vicky Pattison's fat-shaming apology rings more than a little hollow
    7,735  2
    2
    		Jameela Jamil 'sending love' to Khloé Kardashian shouldn't come as a surprise
    6,131  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,424  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?
    ROSCOMMON
    Charlie Flanagan 'deeply concerned' by fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    Charlie Flanagan 'deeply concerned' by fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man arrested in connection with Roscommon eviction

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie