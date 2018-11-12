The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RENTAL CRISIS: TDs have hit out at Rent Pressure Zone laws as prices continue to soar.

2. #DISCLOSURES: Garda commissioner Drew Harris is “reviewing” the decision to fund Martin Callinan’s legal defence in a High Court action being taken by Maurice McCabe.

3. #RESCUE EFFORT: A windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore.

4. #HAMPTON SQUARE: Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in his home off the Navan Road in Dublin.

5. #LOUTH: Five men were arrested over an alleged kidnapping of a man in Drogheda.