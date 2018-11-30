The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RITA APINE: A Latvian man who was charged with murdering his partner has been acquitted.

2. #GARDA REFORM: The Taoiseach told new gardaí that their loyalty is “to the uniform and all that it stands for”.

3. #MARINE INVESTIGATION: A probe is underway after an attempt to “run ahead” of a 154km/h storm caused the “worst ever” Irish Ferries crossing from France.

4. #NEW GIG: Newstalk are working on a new project with former presidential candidate Peter Casey.

5. #LIGHTS OUT: Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie’s Bordello is to close in January.