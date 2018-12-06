The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DATA RETENTION: Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer won a legal action over the accessing of his mobile phone data.

2. #X-RAY: Health Minister Simon Harris said he was “deeply saddened” by the Kerry scan misreadings, but said the majority were read correctly.

3. #WEATHER WARNING: A Status Orange warning was issued for two counties as “very windy” conditions were expected.

4. #SEABANK HOUSE: Five fire units battled a blaze at a landmark East Wall pub in Dublin.

5. #JOHN DOWLING: Tributes were paid to an Irish lecturer who was stabbed to death in Paris.