The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARSON: Gardaí are investigating a fire at a KBC bank branch in Dublin.

2. #JUSTIFIED: A commission has found that the shooting of RIRA man Ronan MacLochlainn by gardaí was justified.

3. #LEAVING: RTÉ’s Martina Fitzgerald announced she is leaving the national broadcaster after 18 years.

4. #ABORTION: The HSE has launched a new crisis pregnancy website to give women counselling options for abortions.

5. #CZECH REPUBLIC: Thirteen people have died after a methane explosion in a Czech mine.