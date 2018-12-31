The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PASSPORTS: New figures show that 22% of Irish passport applications in 2018 came from the UK.

2. #PARTY TIME: Brendan Howlin has said Labour would support SDLP members unhappy with a potential merger with Fianna Fáil.

3. #2020: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has said she will make a final decision on running for the White House in the new year after setting up an exploratory committee.

4. #LONDON: Almost 40 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in London after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

5. #ELECTIONS: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been declared the landslide winner of an election marred by deadly violence and slammed as “farcical” and rigged.