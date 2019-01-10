The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARDEE: A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother.

2. #DELAYS: Dublin Airport was fined €600,000 over security queue delays.

3. #LUCAN: Gardaí have appealed for information after a man was attacked by a group of teenagers as he walked home from work yesterday afternoon.

4. #RICE RICE MAYBE: Declan Rice said he will make the decision regarding his international future “soon”.

5. #WEATHER: That’s it for the dry weather it seems – Met Éireann has forecast rain.

