The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GORTAHORK: Locals in north Donegal have been left reeling after the death of four men in their 20s in a single-car crash last night.

2. #FREEZING: Snow and icy conditions are expected after a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning was issued.

3. #JAILED: A family of a taxi driver who was stabbed and left to die has said the justice system failed them, as the perpetrator was sentenced to six years in prison.

4. #NURSES STRIKE: Talks are taking place in the Labour Court this evening aiming to bridge the gap between unions and government as the nurses strike looms.

5. #PERISHABLE GOODS: Ten UK food stores have warned MPs of the “disruption” and “shock” of a no-deal Brexit.