The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PICKET LINES: Thousands of nurses went on strike across the country today.

2. #MINUS FIVE: Trains were delayed and motorists were urged to take care after overnight snowfall in parts of the country.

3. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney said London’s latest Brexit tactic is like saying “give me what I want or I’ll jump out the window”.

4. #MISSING: Seat cushions found on a French beach are “likely” to be from the missing plane that footballer Emiliano Sala was travelling in.

5. #COLLISION: A man was seriously injured in an M7 road traffic collision.