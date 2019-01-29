This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 January, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:57 PM
48 minutes ago 1,336 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4465582
Image: Shutterstock/Nicvandum
Image: Shutterstock/Nicvandum

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NURSES STRIKE Opposition TDs have criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for not intervening in the nurses dispute ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour strike.

2. #AMENDMENTS British MPs are set to vote on seven motions to amend Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal this evening.

3. #REFERENDUM The Government has announced that a referendum on changing the waiting times for a couple seeking a divorce will be held in May.

4. #BUS CRASH Around ten children have been taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a bridge in Dublin.

5. #FIGHT CLUB Gardaí investigating Snapchat ‘fight clubs’ have called on potential victims of random assaults in Limerick and Clare to come forward.

