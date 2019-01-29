The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NURSES STRIKE Opposition TDs have criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for not intervening in the nurses dispute ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour strike.

2. #AMENDMENTS British MPs are set to vote on seven motions to amend Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal this evening.

3. #REFERENDUM The Government has announced that a referendum on changing the waiting times for a couple seeking a divorce will be held in May.

4. #BUS CRASH Around ten children have been taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a bridge in Dublin.

5. #FIGHT CLUB Gardaí investigating Snapchat ‘fight clubs’ have called on potential victims of random assaults in Limerick and Clare to come forward.