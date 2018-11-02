The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FOXROCK: Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 20s was discovered at a house in Dublin.

2. #COURTS: Three people have been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of murdering Gareth Hutch over two years ago.

3. #THE EIGHTH: Anti-abortion TDs have proposed that the remains of a foetus be either buried or cremated following the terminations of pregnancy.

4. #SAUDI ARABIA: The body of Jamal Khashoggi was “dissolved” after he was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish official said.

5. #I’M BUSY: Michael D Higgins has asked whether his inauguration ceremony can be moved to the evening of 11 November to accommodate Armistice day commemorations.

Comments are closed as sentencing is still due in the court case mentioned above.