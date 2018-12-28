The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBAI PRINCESS Mary Robinson says she is “dismayed” by some of the reaction to her comments about her visit with a princess from Dubai who was feared missing.

2. #LETTERKENNY Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two separate serious assaults in Co Donegal.

3. #FLU SEASON Good weather and low levels of flu have contributed to a lack of pressure on Ireland’s health service in recent weeks, the HSE has said.

4. #MARTINA COX The wife of Liverpool fan Seán Cox has revealed she spent Christmas telling him about the support he has received since he was attacked in April.

5. #SHUTDOWN The US government’s partial shutdown looks set to stretch into next week after no breakthrough was made in the row over a US-Mexico border wall.