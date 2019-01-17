The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #YOUTH CRIME: Almost 8,000 reported crimes by more than 3,000 children and young people went unpunished due to serious problems with a garda system.

2. #ABORTION: The Dáil has heard that a pregnant woman with a fatal foetal abnormality was denied an abortion at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

3. #RED MEAT: A major new study into diet trends has shown that red meat and sugar consumption must halve by 2050 to be sustainable.

4. #BREXIT: Irish motorists have been advised they will require an insurance ‘Green Card’ to travel to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

5. #BRAY: A 31-year-old man already facing trial for murder has been further charged with the attempted murder of Pete Taylor at Bray boxing gym.