The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION: The HSE is to investigate an alleged leak of a patient’s details after she had an abortion at a Dublin maternity hospital.

2. #BREXIT: The government has labelled claims from former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab that the Taoiseach leaked to the media about him as “pure spoof”.

3. #FORECAST: Rain, sleet and snow was expected today as the status yellow weather warning continues.

4. #DONEGAL: The first funeral took place today, after four men died in a car crash in Donegal.

5. #FAMILY STATEMENT: The family of Jackie Griffin issued a statement urging people not to share photos of the M50 crash.