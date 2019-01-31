This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/AnnJane
Image: Shutterstock/AnnJane

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION: The HSE is to investigate an alleged leak of a patient’s details after she had an abortion at a Dublin maternity hospital.

2. #BREXIT: The government has labelled claims from former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab that the Taoiseach leaked to the media about him as “pure spoof”

3. #FORECAST: Rain, sleet and snow was expected today as the status yellow weather warning continues.

4. #DONEGAL: The first funeral took place today, after four men died in a car crash in Donegal.

5. #FAMILY STATEMENT: The family of Jackie Griffin issued a statement urging people not to share photos of the M50 crash.

