The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRBNB New laws regulating the use of platforms such as AirBnb are set to be introduced next year.

2. #BUILDING SCANDAL Hospital units built by the company behind a number of schools whose structural integrity has been investigated in recent days are set to be examined, the HSE has confirmed.

3. #COURTS A retired taxi driver who sexually abused two of his daughters and raped one of them over a ten-year period has been jailed for six years.

4. #SINGLE-USE PLASTICS The European Parliament has voted for an EU-wide ban on single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery, cotton buds and balloon sticks.

5. #USA Investigators have discovered more suspicious packages addressed to former US Vice President Joe Biden and Robert DeNiro.