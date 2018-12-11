The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Dublin tomorrow to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Today she met with the leaders of Germany and the Netherlands.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: The government is set to approve legislation that would slap sanctions on landlords of up to €30,000 if they breach rent caps.

3. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged rape of a woman in the early hours of yesterday morning.

4. #HISTORICAL ABUSE: An investigation by Scouting Ireland has now identified 212 alleged historical abusers as part of its internal probe.

5. #THE GREAT BEYOND: Nasa’s Voyager 2 probe left the protective bubble around the Sun yesterday and is now flying through interstellar space.