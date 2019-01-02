The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROADS: A teenage girl who was seriously injured after being knocked down in Ballincollig, Co Cork on New Year’s Eve has died.

2. #UP: House prices are expected to rise by around 5% in 2019 after stabilising in the last quarter of 2018.

3. #ECO POWER: Sales of electric cars almost doubled last year but Ireland’s most popular new car was an SUV.

4. #SLASH ATTACK: A teenager has been charged over a serious attack in which a young woman’s face was slashed in Dublin city centre.

5. #FLAT HIKE: Business owners have been warning about the impact on workers and consumers of the new hike in VAT in the hospitality sector.